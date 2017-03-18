Top 10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World. Did you know that the height of the highest waterfall in the world is comparable to the height of 33 nine-storey buildings? Interesting facts about the most beautiful waterfalls in the world, see below.

10. Sutherland Falls, New Zealand

Sutherland Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in Oceania. His height – 580 meters. The waterfall is located in one of the most picturesque corners of New Zealand – on the territory of Fiordland National Park, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Waterfall Spa – Mountain Lake, which flows into the river and Arthur rushes down a powerful stream from the top of the Southern Alps. From this angle the lake is clearly seen.

Lake.

9. Dettifoss Waterfall, Iceland

Iceland is known for beautiful waterfalls, lakes, geysers and glaciers. One of the most famous and beautiful waterfalls of Iceland is a waterfall Dettifos, which is considered the most powerful waterfall in Europe.

The waterfall is located in the national park Jökulsárgljúfur National Park, and is a continuation Jökulsárgljúfur National Park River.

Among the scarce arid landscape waterfall looks like a miracle. Dettifoss width – 100 m, height – 44 m (9 m less than Niagara Falls), the average water consumption -193 m³ / s during floods – up to 600 m³ / s.

7. Kaieteur Falls, Guyana

Kaieteur Falls – one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world. Located on Kaieteur Potaro River in Guyana.

The waterfall is 226 meters – it is 5 times higher than Niagara Falls, and 2 times higher than the Victoria Falls. Moreover, it is the most powerful waterfall in the world.

6. Yosemite Falls, California

Yosemite Falls is located in California in the eponymous national park. This waterfall is one of the highest waterfalls in North America and the 20th tallest in the world.

Yosemite height – 739 meters.

The height of the top, reaching the first terrace Upper Yosemite Falls is 435 meters, and the middle and lower falls have a height of 206 and 98 meters respectively.

5. Angel Falls, Venezuela

Angel Falls – the highest waterfall in the world! Angel Height – 979 meters, width – 107 m, flow rate – 300 m3 / sec. The waterfall was named after the pilot, James Angel, who flew over the waterfall in 1933.

The waterfall is located in the Canaima National Park in the tropical forests of Venezuela. Waterfall falls from the top of the mountain Auyán-tepui. The height of the falling water is so high that only the mist reaches the ground.

4. Waterfall Sastavtsi, Croatia

Sastavtsi Falls – the biggest and most beautiful waterfall in the national park “Plitvice lakes” in Croatia. Ideal-clear turquoise water drops from a height of 72 meters.

3. Niagara Falls, USA / Canada

Niagara Falls located on the Niagara River, which carries the water 4 of 5 Great Lakes States. Niagara Falls is the most powerful in North America due to the volume of water passing through it.

Niagara Falls – it’s three waterfalls: the American Falls (American side), a small 20 meter waterfall Bridal Veil Falls and Horseshoe or Canadian (Canadian side).

The waterfall – 51 meters. The total length of the waterfall – 1,150 meters, of which 323 meters – American Falls and 792 meters – Horseshoe.

2. Victoria Falls, Zambia / Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls – one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world! This wonder of the world opened the Scottish traveler and explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1855.

Victoria Falls is located on the Zambezi River. waterfall width – 1800 m, height – 107 meters. At the bottom of the gorge with a roar afflict hundreds of millions of liters of water per minute. The noise of the waterfall can be heard at a distance of 20-30 km.

Victoria belongs to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

1. Iguazu Falls, Brazil / Argentina

Falls consists of 275 waterfalls, a total width of more than 3 km and reaches a height of 82 m. The noise of the waterfall can be heard for 20-25 km. Iguazu Falls located on the border of Brazil and Argentina, the two rivers form a waterfall – Iguazu and Parana.

It is a unique spectacle. The Indians gave the name of the waterfall “Iguaçu” – “big water”. From his first Europeans discovered the Spanish conquistador Don Alvaro Nunez Kasese in 1541.

Waterfall Igusau considered the eighth wonder of the world, every year it attracts thousands of tourists.