Kingfisher by Gàbor Li, seventeen, from Hungary: Gabor Li/WWD2017

10 finalists seize the theme of “through younger eyes” in this younger photographers’ competition that aims to have interaction youth close to the world in wildlife conservation.

African lion by Damaris Lopez Zamora, 20, from El Salvador: Damaris Lopez Zamora/WWD2017

A team of crane flies by Breech Asher Harani, 25 (24 at time of coming into), from the Philippines: Breech Asher Harani/WWD2017

Mantis by Nathan Horrenberger, 23, from Switzerland: Nathan Horrenberger/WWD2017

Northern potoo by Jorge Figueroa, 24, from Mexico: Jorge Figueroa/WWD2017

Significant bodied leaping spider by Md Rashuidul Rabby, age 23, from Bangladesh: Md Rashuidul Rabby/WWD2017

Wire-tailed swallow taken by Ali Javed, 24, from Pakistan: Ali Javed/WWD2017

An African flap-necked chameleon taken by Samson Moyo, 19, South Africa: Samson Moyo/WWD2017

Rhesus Macaques taken by Swaroop Singha Roy, 22, from India: Swaroop Singha Roy/WWD2017