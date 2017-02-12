Art,

10+ Genius Birthmark Cover-Up Tattoos

Guy Transformed His Birthmark Into A Map Of An Imaginary World By Drawing Around It With A Pen

source

Life Story In Birthmark

source

Tattoo Covering An Extensive Port Wine Stain Birthmark

source

Cookie Birthmark Just Asked For Cookie Monster Tattoo

source

Birthmark Turned Into Art

source

Woolly Birthmark. This Tattoo Grows Hair

source

Turtle Birthmark Improvement

source

Birthmark Transformed Into An Owl

source

My Pacman Tattoo

source

Hippo Birthmark Got A Nice Pond To Drink From And Some Trees For Shade

source

