History,

10+ Of The Most Heartwarming Historic Photos Ever

A Few Seconds Before Happiness, 1955

A Few Seconds Before Happiness, 1955

Austrian Boy Receives New Shoes During WWII

Austrian Boy Receives New Shoes During WWII

source

A Victorian Couple Trying Not To Laugh While Getting Their Portraits Done, 1890s

A Victorian Couple Trying Not To Laugh While Getting Their Portraits Done, 1890s

Girl Playing For Her Dog

Girl Playing For Her Dog

Best Friends

Best Friends

source

Brownie Gets The Milk As Blackie Waits His Turn, 1954

Brownie Gets The Milk As Blackie Waits His Turn, 1954

source

Animals Being Used As Part Of Medical Therapy, 1956

Animals Being Used As Part Of Medical Therapy, 1956

source

Marine Sergeant Frank Praytor Feeding An Orphaned Kitten. He Adopted The Kitten After The Mother Cat Died During The War.

Marine Sergeant Frank Praytor Feeding An Orphaned Kitten. He Adopted The Kitten After The Mother Cat Died During The War.

source

Happy French Girl And Her Cat, 1959

Happy French Girl And Her Cat, 1959

Harold Whittles Hearing Sound For The First Time, 1974

Harold Whittles Hearing Sound For The First Time, 1974

source

A Little Girl Holds A Penguin’s Flipper As They Walk Together Around The London Zoo, 1937

A Little Girl Holds A Penguin's Flipper As They Walk Together Around The London Zoo, 1937

source

Russian Soldiers Of WWII Sleeping With Puppy

Russian Soldiers Of WWII Sleeping With Puppy

source

Little Girl And Her Pet Toad At A Pet Show, Venice Beach, California, 1936

Little Girl And Her Pet Toad At A Pet Show, Venice Beach, California, 1936

source

A Hotel Commissionaire Talking To A Small Dachshund Dog In Piccadilly Circus, London, 1938

A Hotel Commissionaire Talking To A Small Dachshund Dog In Piccadilly Circus, London, 1938

source

Boy Sharing Bed With His Best Friend

Boy Sharing Bed With His Best Friend

source

A Little Girl Having Fun Pretending To Talk On The Telephone, Japan, 1958

A Little Girl Having Fun Pretending To Talk On The Telephone, Japan, 1958

source

Christina Goldsmith Kissing A Weimaraner Puppy From Her Father’s Stock Of Weimaraner Hunting Dogs, 1950

Christina Goldsmith Kissing A Weimaraner Puppy From Her Father's Stock Of Weimaraner Hunting Dogs, 1950

Soldier Shares A Banana With A Goat During The Battle Of Saipan, Ca. 1944

Soldier Shares A Banana With A Goat During The Battle Of Saipan, Ca. 1944

The Graves Of A Catholic Woman And Her Protestant Husband, Holland, 1888

The Graves Of A Catholic Woman And Her Protestant Husband, Holland, 1888

Le Petit Parisien, 1952

Le Petit Parisien, 1952

source

Champion Bloodhound Leo Of Reynalton Being Cuddled By His Little Mistress Dorothy Horder At The Crufts Dog Show In London, 1935

Champion Bloodhound Leo Of Reynalton Being Cuddled By His Little Mistress Dorothy Horder At The Crufts Dog Show In London, 1935

source

Mailman Poses With His Heavy Load Of Christmas Mail And Parcels, Chicago, 1929

Mailman Poses With His Heavy Load Of Christmas Mail And Parcels, Chicago, 1929

source

Teenaged Boys Using Blanket To Toss Their Friend, Norma Baker, Into The Air On The Beach, 1948

Teenaged Boys Using Blanket To Toss Their Friend, Norma Baker, Into The Air On The Beach, 1948

source

Worker In Cosmetic Company Covered With Relics Of Lipstick Kisses To Prove That Dyes In Lipsticks Are Harmless, 1960

Worker In Cosmetic Company Covered With Relics Of Lipstick Kisses To Prove That Dyes In Lipsticks Are Harmless, 1960

source

A Young Woman Lifts Her Feet While Embracing And Kissing A Uniformed Us Soldier At The Train Station, Connecticut, 1945

A Young Woman Lifts Her Feet While Embracing And Kissing A Uniformed Us Soldier At The Train Station, Connecticut, 1945

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

heartwarming old photoshistoric photoshistorical imageshistorical photographshistorical photosold photosvintagevintage photography