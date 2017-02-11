A Few Seconds Before Happiness, 1955
Austrian Boy Receives New Shoes During WWII
A Victorian Couple Trying Not To Laugh While Getting Their Portraits Done, 1890s
Girl Playing For Her Dog
Best Friends
Brownie Gets The Milk As Blackie Waits His Turn, 1954
Animals Being Used As Part Of Medical Therapy, 1956
Marine Sergeant Frank Praytor Feeding An Orphaned Kitten. He Adopted The Kitten After The Mother Cat Died During The War.
Happy French Girl And Her Cat, 1959
Harold Whittles Hearing Sound For The First Time, 1974
A Little Girl Holds A Penguin’s Flipper As They Walk Together Around The London Zoo, 1937
Russian Soldiers Of WWII Sleeping With Puppy
Little Girl And Her Pet Toad At A Pet Show, Venice Beach, California, 1936
A Hotel Commissionaire Talking To A Small Dachshund Dog In Piccadilly Circus, London, 1938
Boy Sharing Bed With His Best Friend
A Little Girl Having Fun Pretending To Talk On The Telephone, Japan, 1958
Christina Goldsmith Kissing A Weimaraner Puppy From Her Father’s Stock Of Weimaraner Hunting Dogs, 1950
Soldier Shares A Banana With A Goat During The Battle Of Saipan, Ca. 1944
The Graves Of A Catholic Woman And Her Protestant Husband, Holland, 1888
Le Petit Parisien, 1952
Champion Bloodhound Leo Of Reynalton Being Cuddled By His Little Mistress Dorothy Horder At The Crufts Dog Show In London, 1935
Mailman Poses With His Heavy Load Of Christmas Mail And Parcels, Chicago, 1929
Teenaged Boys Using Blanket To Toss Their Friend, Norma Baker, Into The Air On The Beach, 1948
Worker In Cosmetic Company Covered With Relics Of Lipstick Kisses To Prove That Dyes In Lipsticks Are Harmless, 1960
A Young Woman Lifts Her Feet While Embracing And Kissing A Uniformed Us Soldier At The Train Station, Connecticut, 1945
