London-centered set up artist Rebecca Louise Law boasts an original and organic oeuvre. Utilizing natural materials, Law crafts pieces that celebrate the environment and emphasize its inherently ever-modifying mother nature. In a new exhibition titled The Iris, Law addresses her fascination in flora and her desire to embrace its ephemerality.

The Iris, a web-site-unique clearly show created by Law for London’s NOW Gallery, features 10,000 freshly-slice blue, purple, yellow, and white irises. Suspended with copper wire, the topsy-turvy flowers cascade from the ceiling and magically look to float, transforming the space into an interactive exploration of mother nature. As the exhibition remains on exhibit, the blooms will eventually die. Their vivid hues will develop boring, their perky petals will wilt, and their new fragrance will fade.

“The undulating silhouette of the function will be obvious on the tactic to the gallery,” NOW explains. “It is not until finally you enter the house that the function reveals evidence that these new flowers are eternally modifying gets to be apparent, as they dry out and their designs change and contort.” Though several may see this kind of a transformation as an unfortunate inevitability, Law sees it as a attractive course of action.

Fascinated in the relationship among person and nature—namely, the drive and pull between preservation and decay—the artist aims to “capture and cherish small, attractive, normal objects to build an artwork that can be noticed with no the stress of time.” In actuality, The Iris set up itself was impressed by the “small, attractive, normal objects” observed right exterior the gallery house, which was once a wetland of tidal marshes. By bringing a little bit of mother nature inside, Law hopes to make connections among each person and mother nature and the earlier and current.

All images by way of Charles Emerson.