If you assumed that standard camping was the only way to invest a dreamy evening beneath the stars, you are in for a stellar surprise. Spotlighting picturesque locations all over the world, this assortment of cozy locations to stargaze provides 12 alternatives to the conventional tent.

Spanning illuminated igloos, tropical bungalows, modern day tree homes, and glass-encased accommodations, the starry options each individual offer you a just one-of-a-kind experience in a unique surroundings, and guarantee a galactic glimpse of character. No matter if nestled in the snow, floating on the water, or elevated above the treetops, you are guaranteed to stargaze in style—and, of study course, in cozy convenience.

Kakslauttanen Glass Igloos, Finland





At the Igloo Village in Kakslauttanen, Finland, you can observe the Northern Lights from the convenience of your luxurious place. Comprised of thermal glass, each individual dome enables you to rest under the stars and observe the snow fall while keeping toasty heat.

seventh Place Treehotel, Sweden





Nestled in Northern Sweden, Snøhetta’s seventh Place Treehotel invitations character lovers to rest among the the treetops. In addition to its cozy interior, the treehouse options a netted terrace that enables guests to easily lounge as they seem to the stars.

Lion Sands Match Reserve, South Africa





This stunning getaway in South Africa’s Sabie Sand Reserve features sweeping views of character and opulent amenities. Nevertheless the vacation resort presents conventional indoor suites, more adventurous company can choose to alternatively rest outside—albeit in comfy four-post beds!

Estate Bungalow, Sri Lanka





Tucked away in the rainforests of Sri Lanka, this minimalist and modern day hut is the great area to star-observe in solitude. On top rated of its beautiful sights, this floating getaway is exceptionally eco-welcoming since it is elevated over the jungle’s cover, water can run and vegetation can grow underneath it.

ICEHOTEL, Sweden





Even though sleeping in the snow may not seem notably desirable, Sweden’s legendary ICEHOTEL promises a pleasurable encounter. Boasting 20 guest suites, a bar, an art gallery, and an astounding look at of the shimmering Northern Lights, this icy inn is guaranteed to established the tone for a just one-of-a-variety holiday.

The Starlight Place, Italy





Aptly named for its starry panorama, this cubic cabin presents unobstructed sights of the skies over. Geared up with only a bed and a heater, the little glass place is totally free of interruptions, enabling its company to thoroughly immerse on their own in character.

Natura Vive Skylodge, Peru





If common, grounded getaways don’t appeal to you, these sky-large pods may possibly be a bit more enticing. Suspended along the cliffs of Peru, the glass-encased accommodations offer you adventurers an awe-inspiring area to skywatch. Just really do not seem down!

Manta Underwater Place, Indian Ocean

Even though the primary draw of Manta Underwater Room is its aquatic characteristics, the floating bungalow also features an extraordinary observation deck. Available by a ladder and topped with a comfy bed, the terrace is the great area to soak up the sunlight or rest under the stars.

Mother nature Household, the Arctic Circle





You may possibly be surprised to learn that this striking dome isn’t a trip home. Named the Mother nature Household, it is basically the lasting home of the Hjertefølger relatives. In addition to its magnificent sights of the bordering landscape and the starry skies, the three-story framework features a solar geodesic dome, generating it strikingly sustainable.

PurePods, New Zealand





Secluded in New Zealand’s picturesque countryside, the secluded bungalows offer you an off-the-grid escape from day-to-day lifetime. Each and every environmentally-welcoming pod is manufactured of glass, and—with WiFi and cell cellphone reception deliberately unattainable—beckons site visitors to give their entire attention to their starry environment.

Oasis, Wherever!





And, ultimately, for vacationers who desire the nomadic way of life, the Oasis dome is a portable way to rest under the stars. In contrast to conventional tents, the clear shelter presents 360-diploma sights of the bordering landscape. Ultimately, you can rest under the stars anywhere in the world!

