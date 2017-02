Judging from his perform, you would be shocked to discover that designer and entrepreneur Ted Bettridge is just 14 many years outdated. Owning been hand-lettering for two years—which indicates that he begun at the ripe outdated age of 12 — Bettridge also has a precocious talent for pairing his lettering perform with discovered images that look to go beautifully with each other.

Much more facts: Instagram (h/t: designtaxi)