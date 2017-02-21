It is difficult to say how numerous animals are killed by cars about the planet every year, but it is believed that up to one particular million are killed every working day on the roadways of the US alone. As you can see from the listing below nevertheless, some international locations go to terrific lengths to make certain the security of their wildlife.

The very first animal bridges had been constructed in France in the nineteen fifties, and the longest in the planet, known as the Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailoo, can be located in the Netherlands and is more than fifty percent a mile long! Scroll by means of this listing, compiled by Delighted Brainy, to see some of the finest animal crossings on the planet. Never forget about to vote for your favored!

Ecoduct in Colorado

Impression credits: notlorinashton

Wildlife crossing in the Netherlands

Impression credits: michielap

A eco-friendly wildlife bridge more than an autobahn in Germany

Ecoduct in Banff Countrywide Park, Canada

Impression credits: Joel Sartore

Bridge for the animals in North Brabant provice, Netherlands

Impression credits: Obiektyw1855

Ecoduct in Singapore

Impression credits: cheekyasian

Ecoduct in The Netherlands

Impression credits: Edgar van der Grift

Wildlife Passing in The Netherlands

Impression credits: Edgar van der Grift

Ecoduct in Holland

Impression credits: Goois Natuurreservaat

A mini suspension bridge runs higher than one particular of Longview, Washington’s primary roadways

Impression credits: C’s Photography

ecoduct Duinpoort, about halfway among Zandvoort and Haarlem, the Netherlands

Impression credits: Ambamja

ecoduct ‘Harm van de Veen’ in The Netherlands

Impression credits: zenhamster

Ecoduct in Austria

Impression credits: Ralf Roletschek

Animal Passing in Alberta, Canada

Impression credits: Qyd

Ecoduct in Prague, Czech Republic

Impression credits: ŠJů

Ecoduct close to Praha

Impression credits: Sefjo

Ecoduct in Böblingen, Germany

Impression credits: Eigenes Werk

Wildlife crossing more than Compton Rd, Brisbane

Impression credits: Rob Tilley

Wildlife Overpass

Impression credits: Scott Jackson

wildlife overpass close to Keechelus Lake

Animal Bridge in Montana

Impression credits: thepedigreeartist

bridge for monkeys and other animals to cross more than the road in Bahia, Brazil

Impression credits: _gosh

Ecoduct Bridge Built for Animals to cross the forest

Impression credits: zforzain

Land Bridge for Animals in Montana

Impression credits: Shutterstock

Bridge for animals close to Banff, Canada

Impression credits: Crackmacs

Animal Crossing in Washington

Impression credits: Bruce Fingerhood

Animal Bridge in Xmas Island, Australia

Impression credits: Xmas Island Countrywide Park

Wildlife Passing in Alberta, Canada

Impression credits: grape_drank_

Ecoduct in Germany

Impression credits: SenseiCAY

Wildife Crossing in New Jersey

Impression credits: Doug Kerr

Ecoduct in Belgium

Impression credits: Jarrl