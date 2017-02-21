It is difficult to say how numerous animals are killed by cars about the planet every year, but it is believed that up to one particular million are killed every working day on the roadways of the US alone. As you can see from the listing below nevertheless, some international locations go to terrific lengths to make certain the security of their wildlife.
The very first animal bridges had been constructed in France in the nineteen fifties, and the longest in the planet, known as the Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailoo, can be located in the Netherlands and is more than fifty percent a mile long! Scroll by means of this listing, compiled by Delighted Brainy, to see some of the finest animal crossings on the planet. Never forget about to vote for your favored!
Ecoduct in Colorado
Impression credits: notlorinashton
Wildlife crossing in the Netherlands
Impression credits: michielap
A eco-friendly wildlife bridge more than an autobahn in Germany
Ecoduct in Banff Countrywide Park, Canada
Impression credits: Joel Sartore
Bridge for the animals in North Brabant provice, Netherlands
Impression credits: Obiektyw1855
Ecoduct in Singapore
Impression credits: cheekyasian
Ecoduct in The Netherlands
Impression credits: Edgar van der Grift
Wildlife Passing in The Netherlands
Impression credits: Edgar van der Grift
Ecoduct in Holland
Impression credits: Goois Natuurreservaat
A mini suspension bridge runs higher than one particular of Longview, Washington’s primary roadways
Impression credits: C’s Photography
ecoduct Duinpoort, about halfway among Zandvoort and Haarlem, the Netherlands
Impression credits: Ambamja
ecoduct ‘Harm van de Veen’ in The Netherlands
Impression credits: zenhamster
Ecoduct in Austria
Impression credits: Ralf Roletschek
Animal Passing in Alberta, Canada
Impression credits: Qyd
Ecoduct in Prague, Czech Republic
Impression credits: ŠJů
Ecoduct close to Praha
Impression credits: Sefjo
Ecoduct in Böblingen, Germany
Impression credits: Eigenes Werk
Wildlife crossing more than Compton Rd, Brisbane
Impression credits: Rob Tilley
Wildlife Overpass
Impression credits: Scott Jackson
wildlife overpass close to Keechelus Lake
Animal Bridge in Montana
Impression credits: thepedigreeartist
bridge for monkeys and other animals to cross more than the road in Bahia, Brazil
Impression credits: _gosh
Ecoduct Bridge Built for Animals to cross the forest
Impression credits: zforzain
Land Bridge for Animals in Montana
Impression credits: Shutterstock
Bridge for animals close to Banff, Canada
Impression credits: Crackmacs
Animal Crossing in Washington
Impression credits: Bruce Fingerhood
Animal Bridge in Xmas Island, Australia
Impression credits: Xmas Island Countrywide Park
Wildlife Passing in Alberta, Canada
Impression credits: grape_drank_
Ecoduct in Germany
Impression credits: SenseiCAY
Wildife Crossing in New Jersey
Impression credits: Doug Kerr
Ecoduct in Belgium
Impression credits: Jarrl