15+ Puppies On Their First Days Of Work That Will Make Your Day

Future Seeing Eye Dog

Tuco Trying On The Vest For The First Time

Even The Comfort Puppy Needs Some Comfort

Proudly Wearing His Uniform

Police K-9 Puppy's First Day Of Work

Service Puppy In Training

Guide Dog Puppy With His Teddy Bear

This Is The New Puppy At Training Today. We Don't Think The Bullet Proof Vest Fits... Just Yet

Local Sheriff's Office's Newest Recruit

Trying On Their First Vests

My Local PD Just Got A New Puppy Who Is So Ready To Be Done With Pictures And Just Take A Nap

And The Winner For Cutest Service Dog Goes To

One Day, I'll Be A Big Police Dog

Service Puppy At Work

I Bet He Will Be Chewing On A Bad Guys Arm In No Time

Meet Xxcalliber! Few Months Old Military Working Dog Pup

Service Puppy-In-Training Needed A Nap In My Gym. We Put Cones Around Her So She Wouldn't Be Disturbed

Learning How To Read Is Part Of A Training

Two Service Dogs In Training. Work Is Hard

Snoopy Is A Service Puppy In Training And Will Grow Into His Vest One Day!

Little Zuma Service Puppy In Training

Puppy Mo On His First Day With Greater Manchester Police

7 Weeks Old Police Puppy

This Little Guy Is Training To Become A Service Dog And His Class Had A Field Trip At Turkey Hill Ice Cream Factory

There's A New Sher-Ruff In Town

