A 15-12 months-previous schoolgirl fully commited suicide after being bullied and gang raped when she was just thirteen. Right before having her very own life nevertheless, Cassidy Trevan of Melbourne, Australia wrote this powerful and heartbreaking suicide note as a warning to other college students at her faculty.

“My identify is Cassidy Trevan, and I was raped,” reads the letter. “I was a scholar at (faculty identify omitted) and I was raped by some of the college students who even now attend that faculty. My purpose is to warn other people (college students mainly but also mom and dad) about what occurred mainly because I’m nervous if they could do it to me they could do it to other young children like me, or at the very least test to. If any one each and every attempts this on you rely on me it is truly worth fighting! Struggle! If you don’t you will regret it for the relaxation of your life like I do. You can do it. Be cautious. Be warned. Be risk-free.”

The gang rape was described to Dandenong police, but Cassidy by no means built a formal statement as she was fearful that the bullies would retaliate. Regardless of Linda and her daughter conference with the police much more than 20 situations around a two-12 months period of time, the scenario was finally dropped thanks to absence of proof.

Cassidy’s unfinished letter, which you can see underneath, was discovered on her laptop by her mother, Linda. She shared it with 9 Information and also took to Facebook to share her daughter’s tragic story. “BULLYING KILLED MY Child,” it reads. “I had to view my child undergo for the next 22 months from these demons … she nervous you would uncover her and get her all over again, she went as a result of continued bullying from some of you who managed to get to her by phone or social media, via other individuals, even after what you’d finished to her. She suffered flash backs of the crime, nightmares, sleeplessness, separation anxiety, stress assaults, PTSD and subsequent worsening psychological illness. I’m not a imply, angry, or vindictive man or woman … but what you young children did … I hope you by no means forgive yourselves and by no means forget the identify Cassidy Trevan. You all have blood on your fingers for as lengthy as you stay.”

Additional information: Facebook

Cassidy Trevan was just thirteen when she was raped by 2 teenage boys in 2014

She fully commited suicide just about 2 a long time later

Later, her mom found a powerful letter on her laptop

She shared it with the media and also took to Facebook to share her daughter’s tragic story

Here’s the entire text:

“I hope the awareness of what you did haunts you for the relaxation of your lives,” wrote her mother Linda

“What you young children did … I hope you by no means forgive yourselves and by no means forget the identify Cassidy Trevan. You all have blood on your fingers for as lengthy as you live”

Cassidy’s boyfriend Luke claimed, “I am much more than glad that focus is lastly being drawn to her bullying and the bullying of many”

The online was swift to respond to Cassidy’s surprising and heartbreaking story