If you hated selfies ahead of, you are going to go a phase over and above despise soon after you listen to about this tourist, who knocked above and destroyed an 18th-century statue while trying to snap a photograph of himself.

The statue I’m talking about is the a single of Saint Michael that was stationed at the National Museum of Historical Artwork in Lisbon. All through the cost-free-entrance-Sunday, a Brazilian tourist was trying to snap a selfie and as he was backing off, he knocked the sculpture to the ground, shattering it over and above maintenance.

Nuno Miguel Rodrigues was on the scene when it occurred and managed to snap a photograph that promptly went viral on Fb. The deputy director of the museum Jose Alberto Seabra Carvalho said: “I’ve been performing in the museum for several yrs and can’t recall anything at all identical taking place.“

The id of the Brazillian tourist is getting saved from community as the investigation is nevertheless ongoing.

Update: Thanks to our brilliant audience, who’ve uncovered the factual errors in the report! The photographer wasn’t in fact using a selfie, according to the witnesses he was backing down to get a image of a little something else and strike the statue. The museum staff is expressing that the restoration is going to be a challenging a single, but it ought to be effective.

(h/t: demilked, dailymail)

In advance of

Right after