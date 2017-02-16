A peek inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Section of Drawing and Prints reveals a sweet shock for Valentine’s Day…nearly 200 yrs back. Between the extensive assortment are historic valentines from the United States and Europe that converse to a time when sending cards attained its apex.

In the 19th century, with commercially printed cards now out there, sending and getting presents and notes for Valentine’s Working day turned a hallmark of Victorian existence. And as these, increasingly intricate cards have been developed to assistance fans ship a exclusive information.

One of the most interesting varieties of cards created in the mid-19th-century is identified as a cobweb valentine. Both of those handmade and ordered, intricate patterns have been diligently minimize into a slender layer of paper. A moveable valentine, a small thread tied to the stop of the circular minimize pattern would allow the receiver to pull the paper layer upward, revealing a solution.

Maybe it was this “for your eyes only” idea that produced the cards so popular. It’s believed that sixty,000 have been sent in the 1830s and 1840s. One of the most complicated cobweb cards in The Met’s assortment truly has its world-wide-web hidden inside a neatly folded paper compartment.

All the cards, sprinkled with image flowers, intimate landscapes, and portraits of youthful women, converse to a time and tradition uniquely Victorian. Many thanks to avid collectors, we're able to use these treasures to keep in mind the cultural traditions of moments earlier.









h/t: [Fulfilled Museum]

All illustrations or photos via The Metropolitan Museum of Artwork.