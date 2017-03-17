DIY,

20+ Pieces of Nature-Inspired Furniture That Creatively Capture Earth’s Beauty

nature-inspired furniture

What if you could discover the fantastic outdoors and knowledge earth’s normal miracles without the need of leaving the consolation of your home? Thanks to lots of modern day creatives, this is solely attainable! Now, some artists and designers have adopted mother nature as their muse and craft interior items rooted in the bodily planet. In this selection of earthly objects, we choose a look at some of our favorite items of mother nature-influenced home furnishings.

From a topographic table and a tangled tree chair to a luminous log and a moon that brightens up your bedroom, these special assertion items convey the beauty of mother nature indoors. Whether you’d like to snuggle up with a astonishingly tender pebble or stack your guides on the branch of a tree, this fresh new collection of home furnishings is absolutely sure to offer some picturesque interior layout inspiration.

Abyss Horizon table by Duffy London

nature-inspired furniture table Abyss Horizon Table Duffy London

Multilayered Wood Desk Mimics the Relaxing Depths of the Sea

Cracked Log Lamp by Duncan Meerding

nature-inspired furniture duncan meerding cracked log lamps

Gorgeously Illuminated Cracked Log Lamps

Natural Chairs by Pontus Willfors

Natural Chairs by Pontus Willfors

Pastizal Human Nature rug by Alexandra Kehayoglou

nature-inspired furniture Alexandra Kehayoglou rug

Textured Wool Rugs Carry the Pure Pastures of Argentinian Landscapes Indoors

Drift Bench by Fernando Mastrangelo

nature-inspired furniture bench rock stone

Durable Bench Composed of Sand and Cement Blurs the Line In between Home furniture and Sculpture

Pebble Home furniture by Stephanie Marin

nature-inspired furniture pebble pillows cushions

Pebble Home furniture

Bilbao bookshelf by Sebastian Errazuriz

nature-inspired furniture sebastian errazuriz tree bookshelf

Discovered Fallen Tree Department is Repurposed into Fantastically Unconventional Shelving

Woodcast stool by Hilla Shamia

nature-inspired furniture hilla shamia table

Richly Textured Home furniture Created by Fusing Aluminum and Pure Wood

Tree Rings pedestals by Judson Beaumont

Tree Rings pedestals by Judson Beaumont

Starry Sea table by Alexandre Chapelin

nature-inspired furniture starry sea resin table

Pure Stone and Resin Desk Brings the Attractiveness of a Starry Evening on the Beach Indoors

Rupture cabinet by Filip Janssens

nature-inspired furniture filip janssens rupture

Contemporary Storage Device Capabilities Stylized Shelving Mimicking a Crack in the Earth’s Surface area

Entire Grown chair by Gavin Munro

nature-inspired furniture gavin munro chair

Designer Grows Trees as Artistic Home furniture Straight From the Floor

Forms in Mother nature lamp by Pio Diaz

Forms in Mother nature lamp by Pio Diaz

Water Desk by Derek Pearce

nature-inspired furniture animal tables derek pearce

One of a kind Tables Built to Look Like Animals Are 50 %-Submerged in Water

Winter season Chair by Alexandra Kehayoglou

Winter season Chair by Alexandra Kehayoglou

Bird Chandelier by Sebastian Errazuriz

Bird Chandelier by Sebastian Errazuriz

Liquid Glacial by Zaha Hadid

nature-inspired furniture zaha hadid liquid glacial

Zaha Hadid’s “Liquid Glacial” Home furniture Mimics Rippling Water Frozen in Time

Popup Lighting by Chen Bikovski

nature-inspired furniture popup lighting lamp

Contemporary Mild Fixtures Convert Into Animals When Illuminated

Tree shelf by BespOak Interiors

nature-inspired furniture bespoak interiors tree bookshelf

Contemporary Tree Cabinets Playfully Built to Hold Books on Their Branches

Lamp Mygdal by Nui Studio

Lamp Mygdal by Nui Studio

Memento of the Last Century stool by Nucleo

nature-inspired furniture resin table

Luminous Contemporary Home furniture Sculpted with Historic Wood in Resin

Medusae lamps by Roxy Russell

Medusae lamps by Roxy Russell

Big Birdsnest for Making New Ideas by Merav (Salush) Eitan and Gaston Zahr

nature-inspired furniture nest design cozy

Playful Home furniture Layout Appears to be Like a Big Relaxed Birdsnest

Moon lamp by Pulsar Moonlight

nature-inspired furniture pulsar moonlight lamp lighting

Hand-Painted Moon and World Lamps Add a Swirling Celestial Touch to Any Room

