There is a new subreddit website page called “Tiny Trumps” and we have a sensation that the President is not going to like it.

The procedures are basic: “[it is] a subreddit for shots of the 45th President, wherever Trump is approximately two feet tall. What not to post: Photos of a ordinary sized trump.” Although the trumps are small, the freshly founded subreddit is a YUGE achievements.

It previously has over 24,000 followers, and the shots have reached the entrance internet pages of most major sites.

Little Trumps conference with Obama, following being elected

Image credits: Chop_Artista

Trump wants help with his tie

Image credits: flashxS

Little Trump future to the Magic formula Assistance

Image credits: Simon_the_Cannibal

The Little Eagle has landed

Image credits: misterbunnymuffins

Signing off a tiny evaluate

Image credits: Chop_Artista

Pence is so very pleased that Little Trump is behaving himself for after. He might even take him for ice cream as a reward

Image credits: Smelly_Jim

Big Boy by Pia Guerra

Image credits: WhimsyUU

It’s a good day for mini golfing

Image credits: zero_sum

Little Trump and Trudeau

Image credits: SpagNMeatball

Little Trump conference Trudeau

Image credits: MangoStrudel

Mindful down those huge measures Mr. President

Image credits: KrystalKaramel

Appear, he’s a huge boy

Image credits: Agoo

Minimal Trump’s huge press convention

Image credits: paloaltotomexico

Remain in the lines, Mr. President

Image credits: hardminute

Yuge palms

Image credits: AlfredKnows

Bunny ears

Image credits: Chop_Artista

Little Trump welcoming Mr. Canada

Image credits: Affen_Brot

Honey I shrunk the President

Image credits: Chop_Artista

An lovely Trump

Image credits: -ayli-

Awesome drawing Trump!

Image credits: enzait

Appears like Time Journal is on the Little Trump craze with their newest difficulty

Image credits: coyote_dropped

Aww, he cannot arrive at it

Image credits: misterbunnymuffins

Are they being suggest to you, little one? I know

Image credits: slettebak

POTUS on a stroll with his daughter

Image credits: mycotopia2

“Good Trumpy” – Putin

Image credits: shm0edawg

Trump on his throne

Image credits: LeonPerniciaro

Can I sit at the huge boy table now? Not now Donnie, the grownups are fast paced

Image credits: hungryk

What a sturdy handshake you have minimal fellow!

Image credits: popsomoa

Trump & Barry on holiday vacation

Image credits: machmothetrumpeteer

All the US Presidents

Image credits: digitron

Not very yuge

Image credits: imgur.com

Trump with the grandkids

Image credits: imgur.com