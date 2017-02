Is it a bird? Is it a airplane? No, it’s a sugar glider gliding effortlessly as a result of the air. Get all set for your day by day dose of cuteness for the reason that we gathered a listing of the most lovely photos of sugar gliders.

These harmless wanting cousins of traveling squirrels are sweet to appear at but may be challenging to care for so, even although some individuals maintain them as pets, believe 2 times before jumping on the sugar glider proprietor practice.

Acquire a appear at twenty five+ photos of little animals that have the phrase “sugar” in their title for a excellent purpose.

My derpy sugarglider chillin in my pocket

Impression credits: WaspTN

Lovable newborn sugarglider

Impression credits: Loopdeloops

Tiny newborn sugarglider

Impression credits: loopdeloops

I’m coming, brethren!

Impression credits: whycanttheenglishlearntospeak

Sugar glider slumber kung fu

Impression credits: majesticloulou

mummy tail

Impression credits: sugartail.m

My sugar gliders in a coconut

Impression credits: DrMaxhattan

Kip. My sugar glider!

Impression credits: mrfluffybunnystuff

Took a sugar glider selfie right now. This is a break up 2nd before he jumped from my arm and perched himself atop my cell phone. Satisfy Dmitri!

Impression credits: SirR0bin0fS0n

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: Shikhei Goh

I’m Worn out

Impression credits: Ydchiu

I am Piggy

Impression credits: Ydchiu

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: Andri Priyadi

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: Tatyana Druz

Sugar glider on a finger

Impression credits: Marmoe

Sugar glider infants any person?

Impression credits: golfguy671

Sugar glider joey can make cute burrito

Impression credits: ToughCheeseSmallPaws

Friend’s sugar glider needed to get to the water!

Impression credits: itsfreakinali

This is Ghost, my 3 month previous sugar glider. I just adopted him last weekend

Impression credits: rjakd16

Aww Yis. Mutha. Fudging. Sugar glider

Impression credits: PrincessDonnatello

Be ready! Constantly have a sugar glider

Impression credits: rox99

Baby sugar glider

Impression credits: Loopdeloops

Sugar Glider in flight

Impression credits: lnboxMeYourPUGS

Holy crap sugar gliders are cute

Impression credits: Pansywell

My sugar glider, Marvel, hates the gentle and clings to my GF when the lamp is on

Impression credits: golfguy671

Sugar Glider at the mall I did not have a pocket but he found a put to slumber!

Impression credits: InfinitelyJealous

Feeding Time

Impression credits: Derek Yu

My sugar glider will come to work with me, but hes lazy

Impression credits: tstalheim

This is my sugar glider Marvel and he likes to hide…I found him here…

Impression credits: golfguy671

Killian, one particular of my sugar gliders, sleeping in my hand

Impression credits: LordOfTheGerenuk

Baby sugar glider last but not least opens her eyes!

Impression credits: tickledpank

Due to the fact I moved out my mother begun raising sugar gliders and they had infants. This is Amelia

Impression credits: justgentile

Baby Sugar glider

Impression credits: Fenryll

Sugar glider experiencing a sunflower seed

Impression credits: RespectMyAuthoriteh

Baby Sugar Glider just hanging around

Impression credits: like_the_warmth

My friend’s sugar glider is entirely all set for Halloween

Impression credits: Karter705

Aww… newborn

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Significant eyes

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Tiny newborn

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Twins

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Early morning

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Aloha

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Alola

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

It’s time to slumber

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

It’s a secret !

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

The initially working day of 2017

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

What are you executing ?

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Alola & Atom

Impression credits: Sugar Glider Stories

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: tana.fukutaro

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: samuraimomonga0415

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: kim_yeonghyeon

Baby sugarglider

Impression credits: cutepetsociety

When these little possums are not gliding between trees, they are browsing for sugary points like honey…hence their sweet ‘Sugar Glider’ title

Impression credits: visitgoldcoast

So fluffy

Impression credits: sugarbfamily Follow

Ready

Impression credits: sugarbfamily Follow

Chilling

Impression credits: sugarbfamily Follow

White as snow

Impression credits: sugarbfamily Follow

Total bunch

Impression credits: sugarbfamily Follow

Tasty?

Impression credits: sugarbfamily Follow

Lovable

Impression credits: sugarbfamily Follow

MFW it will take far too lengthy to get a dirty joke

Impression credits: enigmaticraevyn

My Sugar Glider is just the sweetest

Impression credits: DiamondLore

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: Ryan Lee

Theresa

Impression credits: Sugar glider

Squishie in pocket

Impression credits: denicatt

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: BC Bryan Collie

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: Chih Ming

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: Larry D James

All Lovable. All the time

Impression credits: All Lovable

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: daiwasuka_retto

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: daiwasuka_retto

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: daiwasuka_retto

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: daiwasuka_retto

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: daiwasuka_retto

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: daiwasuka_retto

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: daiwasuka_retto

All cute

Impression credits: All cute

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Sugar Glider

Impression credits: ig_jimmy

Trevor the sugar glider taking in an orange

Impression credits: bronweena

New write-up VaivaVar photos albums gallery profile favorites messages settings logout Up coming Post So a good friend of mine has a sugar glider….

Impression credits: PulloverNoItsACardiganKillerBootsMan

A sugar glider in a fluffy sock = snuggie burrito

Impression credits: Komania

1 of the most lovely floofs regarded to person, the sugar glider

Impression credits: CyBio

Body fat sugar glider

Lovable fluff

Sugar gliders…yes or no?

Impression credits: AudreyBway

Strange awww.. newborn sugar glider taking in a cookie

Impression credits: Abumorsey

My sugar glider has to use a little cone

Impression credits: dshab92

Not your typical aww but my two sugar gliders taking in their apples

Impression credits: uneverknow

Sugar gliders flip everything into toys

Impression credits: mjhatley

Y’all like newborn sugar gliders all up in here?

Impression credits: beanz415

Satisfy newborn Australian sugar glider, Bukki

Impression credits: ericakate

My new sugar glider, Achilles. chillin

Impression credits: devita10

Here’s a pair of newborn sugar gliders

Impression credits: KermitTheSnail

Baby sugar glider

Gizmo the pet sugar glider

Impression credits: louiebaur

Pleased Valentine’s Day

Impression credits: sugargliderstories

newborn sugar glider

Impression credits: Casper Lee

Lunch time

Impression credits: Kitt Amaritnant

Got Any Additional Treats?

Impression credits: Pawsonality Pet Photography

give me that snack

Impression credits: stan Lee

wink

Impression credits: Aaina Bahri

people eyes

Impression credits: Ben Robson

yummy

Impression credits: Yudy Sauw

It’s miiine!

Impression credits: Jeff Grundman

having all set for the leap

Impression credits: Poppy environmentally friendly

omg, a fruit!

Impression credits: bkramer223

two cuties

Sugar glider joey

Impression credits: Mark Zager

newborn sugar glider

Impression credits: REX

sleeping newborn

newborn sugar glider

Impression credits: Cvet04ek

legitimate joy

Impression credits: thegirls2012.blogspot.lt