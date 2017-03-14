DIY,

25+ Creative Pie Crusts that Turn the Dessert into a Delicious Work of Art

creative pie crustsBlueberry Pie by Jo Harrington

The finest holiday seasons revolve about foods, and the very finest characteristic dessert as the centerpiece of the working day. On March 14—also acknowledged as three.14—there’s a celebration for Pi, the mathematical regular that just transpires to be approximated as three.fourteen. Due to the fact “Pi” is pronounced like “pie,” men and women honor the homophone by baking the delectable dessert. When assembling a pie for festivities like this, many go with the experimented with-and-correct process of masking the filling with a thin layer of rolled dough. But, it appears to be like just as quite a few courageous bakers are crafting creative pie crusts that glance also fantastic to take in (just about).

In typical pie development, the lattice sample (aka crisscrossing strips of dough) is another go-to layout for filling address. Some bakers use it as a commencing stage for their edible creations and fluctuate the width of the strips for visual pleasure. Frequently, they’ll insert braided dough or little leaf styles for additional pizzazz. Other bakers experiment with intricate cutouts, like the mandala layout observed on Kitchen area Heals Soul’s maple apple pie. (They used a special pie top rated cutter to do this.)

Our most favorite creative pie crusts, even though, revolve about letters. Jo Harrington implores us to take in additional pie (with satisfaction!), and Marko Josipović went Pi Day meta with his ode to math. Listed here, the Greek symbol is cut out from the rolled-dough top rated and surrounded by the renowned three.fourteen.

Get ready to be hungry with over 25 creative pie crusts!

Pi Pie by MegpiPi Pie by Megpi

decorative pie crustsSimple As… by Christine Kawaskai-Chan

pi day pie crustStrawberry Pie by Jo Harrington

pie crust diyStrawberry Rhubarb Pie by Jennifer Emilson

most creative pies Triple Berry Pie by The Kitchen area McCabe

Stenciled Pie CrustsStenciled Pie Crusts by Designer Stencils

decorative pie crustsApple Cheddar Pie by Baking the Merchandise

pi day pie crustBlueberry Pie by Marko Josipović

elegant pie crustsRosy Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie by The Kitchen area McCabe

most creative pies Peach Pie by A Wonderful Mess

creative pie designsLeaf Pie by The Tale of Kat

creative pie designsSummer months Blackberry Pie by nommynom

Pi Day baking pie crusts Caramel Apple Pie by Kayley McCabeCaramel Apple Pie by Kayley McCabe

Pi Day creative pie crusts Salted Caramel Pear Pie by Judy KimSalted Caramel Pear Pie by Judy Kim

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie by Hungry RabbitStrawberry Rhubarb Pie by Hungry Rabbit

most creative piesPeach Pie Tree by Christine McConnell

creative pie designsCranberry Pear Pie by Savoring Spoon

elegant pie crustsHoneycomb Pattern Pie by Martha Stewart

creative pie crustsBraid Pie Crust by Kate Wooden

Apple & Blood Orange Back garden Trellis Pie by Judy Kim

pie crust diyBlueberry Pie by La Chica de la Casa de Caramello

artful piesBlueberry Pie with a Herringbone Crust by Stella Parks
Vicky Wasik

decorative pie crustsLattice Braided Leaf Pie Crust by @elleventy

pie crust diyTudor Rose Pie by Jo Harrington

artful piesMaple Apple Pie by Kitchen area Heals Soul

artful piesStrawberry Plum Lattice Pie by Curly Woman Kitchen area

pi day pie crustPi Day Lattice Crust by @elleventy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *