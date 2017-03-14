Blueberry Pie by Jo Harrington

The finest holiday seasons revolve about foods, and the very finest characteristic dessert as the centerpiece of the working day. On March 14—also acknowledged as three.14—there’s a celebration for Pi, the mathematical regular that just transpires to be approximated as three.fourteen. Due to the fact “Pi” is pronounced like “pie,” men and women honor the homophone by baking the delectable dessert. When assembling a pie for festivities like this, many go with the experimented with-and-correct process of masking the filling with a thin layer of rolled dough. But, it appears to be like just as quite a few courageous bakers are crafting creative pie crusts that glance also fantastic to take in (just about).

In typical pie development, the lattice sample (aka crisscrossing strips of dough) is another go-to layout for filling address. Some bakers use it as a commencing stage for their edible creations and fluctuate the width of the strips for visual pleasure. Frequently, they’ll insert braided dough or little leaf styles for additional pizzazz. Other bakers experiment with intricate cutouts, like the mandala layout observed on Kitchen area Heals Soul’s maple apple pie. (They used a special pie top rated cutter to do this.)

Our most favorite creative pie crusts, even though, revolve about letters. Jo Harrington implores us to take in additional pie (with satisfaction!), and Marko Josipović went Pi Day meta with his ode to math. Listed here, the Greek symbol is cut out from the rolled-dough top rated and surrounded by the renowned three.fourteen.

Get ready to be hungry with over 25 creative pie crusts!

Pi Pie by Megpi

Simple As… by Christine Kawaskai-Chan

Strawberry Pie by Jo Harrington

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie by Jennifer Emilson

Triple Berry Pie by The Kitchen area McCabe

Stenciled Pie Crusts by Designer Stencils

Apple Cheddar Pie by Baking the Merchandise

Blueberry Pie by Marko Josipović

Rosy Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie by The Kitchen area McCabe

Peach Pie by A Wonderful Mess

Leaf Pie by The Tale of Kat

Summer months Blackberry Pie by nommynom

Caramel Apple Pie by Kayley McCabe

Salted Caramel Pear Pie by Judy Kim

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie by Hungry Rabbit

Peach Pie Tree by Christine McConnell

Cranberry Pear Pie by Savoring Spoon

Honeycomb Pattern Pie by Martha Stewart

Braid Pie Crust by Kate Wooden

Apple & Blood Orange Back garden Trellis Pie by Judy Kim

Blueberry Pie by La Chica de la Casa de Caramello

Blueberry Pie with a Herringbone Crust by Stella Parks

Vicky Wasik

Lattice Braided Leaf Pie Crust by @elleventy

Tudor Rose Pie by Jo Harrington

Maple Apple Pie by Kitchen area Heals Soul

Strawberry Plum Lattice Pie by Curly Woman Kitchen area

Pi Day Lattice Crust by @elleventy