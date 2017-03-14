Blueberry Pie by Jo Harrington
The finest holiday seasons revolve about foods, and the very finest characteristic dessert as the centerpiece of the working day. On March 14—also acknowledged as three.14—there’s a celebration for Pi, the mathematical regular that just transpires to be approximated as three.fourteen. Due to the fact “Pi” is pronounced like “pie,” men and women honor the homophone by baking the delectable dessert. When assembling a pie for festivities like this, many go with the experimented with-and-correct process of masking the filling with a thin layer of rolled dough. But, it appears to be like just as quite a few courageous bakers are crafting creative pie crusts that glance also fantastic to take in (just about).
In typical pie development, the lattice sample (aka crisscrossing strips of dough) is another go-to layout for filling address. Some bakers use it as a commencing stage for their edible creations and fluctuate the width of the strips for visual pleasure. Frequently, they’ll insert braided dough or little leaf styles for additional pizzazz. Other bakers experiment with intricate cutouts, like the mandala layout observed on Kitchen area Heals Soul’s maple apple pie. (They used a special pie top rated cutter to do this.)
Our most favorite creative pie crusts, even though, revolve about letters. Jo Harrington implores us to take in additional pie (with satisfaction!), and Marko Josipović went Pi Day meta with his ode to math. Listed here, the Greek symbol is cut out from the rolled-dough top rated and surrounded by the renowned three.fourteen.
Get ready to be hungry with over 25 creative pie crusts!
Pi Pie by Megpi
Simple As… by Christine Kawaskai-Chan
Strawberry Pie by Jo Harrington
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie by Jennifer Emilson
Triple Berry Pie by The Kitchen area McCabe
Stenciled Pie Crusts by Designer Stencils
Apple Cheddar Pie by Baking the Merchandise
Blueberry Pie by Marko Josipović
Rosy Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie by The Kitchen area McCabe
Peach Pie by A Wonderful Mess
Leaf Pie by The Tale of Kat
Summer months Blackberry Pie by nommynom
Caramel Apple Pie by Kayley McCabe
Salted Caramel Pear Pie by Judy Kim
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie by Hungry Rabbit
Peach Pie Tree by Christine McConnell
Cranberry Pear Pie by Savoring Spoon
Honeycomb Pattern Pie by Martha Stewart
Braid Pie Crust by Kate Wooden
Apple & Blood Orange Back garden Trellis Pie by Judy Kim
Blueberry Pie by La Chica de la Casa de Caramello
Blueberry Pie with a Herringbone Crust by Stella Parks
Vicky Wasik
Lattice Braided Leaf Pie Crust by @elleventy
Tudor Rose Pie by Jo Harrington
Maple Apple Pie by Kitchen area Heals Soul
Strawberry Plum Lattice Pie by Curly Woman Kitchen area
Pi Day Lattice Crust by @elleventy