Tips and Tricks for Life • Happy Brainy

Tips and Tricks for Ease Life

Follow us on

You are here: Home / Art / 30 Frames from Popular Movies Before and After Applying Special Effects

30 Frames from Popular Movies Before and After Applying Special Effects

Modern cinema is impossible to imagine without the visual effects, but they are made so realistic that the viewer often has no idea about the methods by which this is achieved. Each movie – is the embodiment of the latest high-tech achievements.

Thus, the special effects in the movies before and after their imposition.

How it’s done?

There are a number of key technologies that make possible this kind of “magic”:

  • Key Chroma – the actor was on a background of green or blue canvas fabric (rear screen), then instead of the paintings “pose” picture. Thus, in one pavilion can be rented almost the whole film.
  • The Capture the Motion – «motion capture.” To date, special sensors are attached to the actor (white balls or blocks), and then the computer analysis is its movements. Actor, fully dressed in a suit of sensors, drives, and then these data are transferred to computer animation character. Thus, a computer character moves in the same way as a person (physically smoothly and correctly). And sometimes motion capture is used locally, for example, to add real actors that any computer – living beard or scales, for example.

Gravity:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

300 Spartans:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Mad Max :

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Game of Thrones:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Godzilla:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Rise of the Planet of the Apes:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

The Avengers:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Lord of the Rings:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Harry Potter:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

The Hobbit:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Game of Thrones:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Matrix:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

The Great Gatsby:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Alice in Wonderland:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Dusk:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

The Hobbit:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Pirates of the Caribbean:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Guardians of the Galaxy:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

300 Spartans:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Martian:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Agents A.N.K.L .:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

The Maze Runner:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

King Arthur:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Robocop:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Elysium:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Crazy Max:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Game of Thrones:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

X-Men:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Game of Thrones:

30 Frames Popular Movies Applying Special Effects

Filed Under: Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *