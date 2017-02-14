History,

31 of the Most Creative Protest Signs From the Global Women’s March

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Shay Nartker

The Women’s March on Washington and its accompanying sister marches—in the US and around the world—drew over five million people to streets on Saturday, January 21. Those who marched spoke in favor of equal rights for all women as well as in protest of President Donald Trump. And they didn’t show up empty-handed, either; many people made handcrafted signs to make their voice even louder. Plus, it afforded the welcome opportunity to use humor as a powerful weapon against oppression. The following Women’s Marches signs are shining examples of artistry and wit—and are quickly making their way around the internet.

Many protesters used references to pop culture and drew comparisons to beloved tales of good versus evil. Harry Potter, Star Wars, and even Mugatu from Zoolander were the subject of some hilarious signs. Other marchers used memes to get their point across. On one poster, the cathartic [screaming internally] meme was aptly applied to a photo of the Statue of Liberty. Evil Kermit also made an appearance. His “dark side” instructed us to “smash the patriarchy.”

Before he even took office, Trump proposed dramatic cuts to the arts. If implemented, The National Endowment for the Arts, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and National Endowment for Humanities, would be eliminated. (They currently make up .02% of federal spending.) But if these signs are any indication (as well as the artists we feature on ), he’d be making a “tremendous” mistake. Bigly.

Here are 31 of our favorite signs from Women’s Marches around the world.

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Sophia Psaila

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Anne Helen Petersen

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @purplepomp

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Tom Manatos

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Ellie Hall

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Susan Kaufman

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @theonlykateryan

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @mjhughes707

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Elizabeth Nolan Brown

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Rebecca Cohen

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Deray McKesson

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @rydka

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto source: Johanna Fuentes

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Charles Clymer

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: random_modnar_5

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Shannon Downey

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @madalynalina

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Elena Cresci

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Chris Brosnahan

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Allison Raskin

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @Bibliogato

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Adam J. Kurtz

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Jen Mussari

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @jauregzus

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Joanna Cagan

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Sara Barnes

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Sky McNeill

Photo credit: Ian McKellenPhoto credit: Ian McKellen

Clever Women's Marches Signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: Julia Ioffe

Clever Women’s Marches signs from Around the WorldPhoto credit: @ashoconnornyc

