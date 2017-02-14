Photo credit: Shay Nartker

The Women’s March on Washington and its accompanying sister marches—in the US and around the world—drew over five million people to streets on Saturday, January 21. Those who marched spoke in favor of equal rights for all women as well as in protest of President Donald Trump. And they didn’t show up empty-handed, either; many people made handcrafted signs to make their voice even louder. Plus, it afforded the welcome opportunity to use humor as a powerful weapon against oppression. The following Women’s Marches signs are shining examples of artistry and wit—and are quickly making their way around the internet.

Many protesters used references to pop culture and drew comparisons to beloved tales of good versus evil. Harry Potter, Star Wars, and even Mugatu from Zoolander were the subject of some hilarious signs. Other marchers used memes to get their point across. On one poster, the cathartic [screaming internally] meme was aptly applied to a photo of the Statue of Liberty. Evil Kermit also made an appearance. His “dark side” instructed us to “smash the patriarchy.”

Before he even took office, Trump proposed dramatic cuts to the arts. If implemented, The National Endowment for the Arts, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and National Endowment for Humanities, would be eliminated. (They currently make up .02% of federal spending.) But if these signs are any indication (as well as the artists we feature on ), he’d be making a “tremendous” mistake. Bigly.

Here are 31 of our favorite signs from Women’s Marches around the world.

Photo credit: Sophia Psaila

Photo credit: Anne Helen Petersen

Photo credit: @purplepomp

Photo credit: Tom Manatos

Photo credit: Ellie Hall

Photo credit: Susan Kaufman

Photo credit: @theonlykateryan

Photo credit: @mjhughes707

Photo credit: Elizabeth Nolan Brown

Photo credit: Rebecca Cohen

Photo credit: Deray McKesson

Photo credit: @rydka

Photo source: Johanna Fuentes

Photo credit: Charles Clymer

Photo credit: random_modnar_5

Photo credit: Shannon Downey

Photo credit: @madalynalina

Photo credit: Elena Cresci

Photo credit: Chris Brosnahan

Photo credit: Allison Raskin

Photo credit: @Bibliogato

Photo credit: Adam J. Kurtz

Photo credit: Jen Mussari

Photo credit: @jauregzus

Photo credit: Joanna Cagan

Photo credit: Sara Barnes

Photo credit: Sky McNeill

Photo credit: Ian McKellen

Photo credit: Julia Ioffe

Photo credit: @ashoconnornyc