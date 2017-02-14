Photo credit: Shay Nartker
The Women’s March on Washington and its accompanying sister marches—in the US and around the world—drew over five million people to streets on Saturday, January 21. Those who marched spoke in favor of equal rights for all women as well as in protest of President Donald Trump. And they didn’t show up empty-handed, either; many people made handcrafted signs to make their voice even louder. Plus, it afforded the welcome opportunity to use humor as a powerful weapon against oppression. The following Women’s Marches signs are shining examples of artistry and wit—and are quickly making their way around the internet.
Many protesters used references to pop culture and drew comparisons to beloved tales of good versus evil. Harry Potter, Star Wars, and even Mugatu from Zoolander were the subject of some hilarious signs. Other marchers used memes to get their point across. On one poster, the cathartic [screaming internally] meme was aptly applied to a photo of the Statue of Liberty. Evil Kermit also made an appearance. His “dark side” instructed us to “smash the patriarchy.”
Before he even took office, Trump proposed dramatic cuts to the arts. If implemented, The National Endowment for the Arts, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and National Endowment for Humanities, would be eliminated. (They currently make up .02% of federal spending.) But if these signs are any indication (as well as the artists we feature on ), he’d be making a “tremendous” mistake. Bigly.
Here are 31 of our favorite signs from Women’s Marches around the world.
Photo credit: Sophia Psaila
Photo credit: Anne Helen Petersen
Photo credit: @purplepomp
Photo credit: Tom Manatos
Photo credit: Ellie Hall
Photo credit: Susan Kaufman
Photo credit: @theonlykateryan
Photo credit: @mjhughes707
Photo credit: Elizabeth Nolan Brown
Photo credit: Rebecca Cohen
Photo credit: Deray McKesson
Photo credit: @rydka
Photo source: Johanna Fuentes
Photo credit: Charles Clymer
Photo credit: random_modnar_5
Photo credit: Shannon Downey
Photo credit: @madalynalina
Photo credit: Elena Cresci
Photo credit: Chris Brosnahan
Photo credit: Allison Raskin
Photo credit: @Bibliogato
Photo credit: Adam J. Kurtz
Photo credit: Jen Mussari
Photo credit: @jauregzus
Photo credit: Joanna Cagan
Photo credit: Sara Barnes
Photo credit: Sky McNeill
Photo credit: Ian McKellen
Photo credit: Julia Ioffe
Photo credit: @ashoconnornyc