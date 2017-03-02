Ever preferred to have the

environment in the palm of your hand? Or capture stars in a bottle? Tiny Earth Manufacturing unit, centered in the United kingdom, allows you do just that with their selection of 3D printed planets and moons.

Founder George Ioannidis started the company following hunting for a Mars world and not obtaining just about anything to his liking. Combining his really like for 3D printing and space, Tiny Earth Manufacturing unit was born. The printed spheres arrive in a range of dimensions, from 2.five inches to 7.8 inches in diameter.

Both of those specific planets and sets of the solar process are available, like the adorable solar process in a bottle. No matter if hunting for a set of planetary styles that are to scale or seeking to achieve out and touch Jupiter’s moons, it’s all possible.

Rates selection from $13 for little planets up to $two hundred for the complete solar process to scale. Commissions are also possible and products can be purchased by way of Etsy or the Tiny Earth Manufacturing unit site.

These planetary styles arrive in an assortment of dimensions and sets.























Tiny Earth Manufacturing unit: Web page | Facebook | Etsy

h/t: [So Tremendous Great]

All illustrations or photos by way of Tiny Earth Manufacturing unit.