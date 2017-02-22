Now Wait 1 God Damn Next
supply
So Considerably For “Two Scoops” There Kellogg’s
supply
“Cheeseburger” From The Streets Of Manila
supply
Considerably Cranberries Considerably Entertaining
supply
Cup Of Noodles. A lot more Like Cup Of Lies
This Loaf Of Bread
supply
Which is Just Impolite
supply
The Earth Is Entire Of Lies
I Really don’t Have an understanding of The Math
supply
Something’s Not Correct Here
supply
The Easter Bunny Is A Learn Of Disguise
Tremendous Detailed Chocolate Santa
supply
I Thought I Was Currently being Frugal By Acquiring A Steak From The Dollar Retail outlet
supply
Perfectly, they didn’t lie
supply
This Is Cruel
Bought A Can With Only 1 Ravioli In It
supply
Nailed It
supply
This Is Why I Have Have confidence in Challenges
supply
Watermelon Gives Fucks
supply
Perfectly Finished
Lies Almost everywhere
This Is Why I Have Have confidence in Challenges
We’re Obtaining Fooled
Scumbag Hillshire Farms
supply
Anticipations Vs. Fact
supply
Appears to be Just Like The Box
supply
My Existence Is A Lie
supply
Broccoli Cuts
supply
Way To Go Chili’s
I Really don’t Have confidence in Crackers
supply
I Truly feel Hurt
supply
Acquired My Son A Clown Pop
supply
I have Under no circumstances In My Existence Been So Disrespected. Wtf Is This!?
supply
Good Significant Jumbo Shrimp
supply
I have Just Found Out That I Have A Wheat Intolerance
supply
Pretty Disappointing And Deceptive Packaging
supply
Baby Carrots Are Created By Chopping Usual Carrots In 50 percent
supply
Chocolate Loaded Hostess Twinkies
supply
You Sit On A Throne Of Lies
supply
This Pizza
supply
Moose Tracks Ice Product
supply
Remember The Ice Product That Was Meant To Appear Like Cartoon Characters?
supply
Spongebob Popsicle
supply
Chock Entire O’ Lies
supply
The Deception Of This Wrap
supply
A Medium & A Big Orange Juice
supply
#foodexpectations versus realityexpectations vs realityfake advertisingfood expectations versus realityfood expectations vs realityfood failsfood liesfood trust issuestrust issues