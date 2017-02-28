To creatively celebrate Black Background Month, Cristi Smith-Jones and her 5-yr-old daughter, Lola, arrived up with a unique portrait project. Each working day in February, Smith-Jones has captured little Lola as she recreates portraits of inspiring black gals through record.

Via similar clothing, improvised accessories (which include her father’s eyeglasses and her mother’s jewellery), similar hairstyles, and impressively similar poses and expressions, Lola channels a large range of iconic African-American women—from civil rights leaders like Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, and Angela Davis to entertainers like Josephine Baker and Nina Simone. With these a sundry assortment, Smith-Jones hopes that Lola will find out more about Black Background and the many woman figures that have shaped it. “I experimented with to decide on a assorted team with various backgrounds,” she told Huffington Submit. “I wanted to emphasize their accomplishments, no matter of their particular or political sights. She just desires to know how they affected the entire world, so I picked gals that could instruct her a lesson in some way.”

Lola has completely loved the project, as, thanks to her mother, Black Background has usually been near and dear to her. In addition to the month-very long series, Smith-Jones has taught Lola about Black Background and African-American lifestyle by way of academic video clips, moving films, insightful publications, and enlightening discussions. To share her daughter’s inspiring desire with the community, Smith-Jones posts each and every photo on her Twitter account, exactly where you can see the project in its entirety.

See some highlights from small Lola’s Black Background Month photo project down below.

























Cristi Smith-Jones: Twitter

h/t: [The Huffington Submit]

All visuals via Cristi Smith-Jones.