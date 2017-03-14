In the early 1900’s, Arctic glaciers ended up nature’s most mysterious and undiscovered wonders. About a hundred several years of study, exploration, and exploitation later, the glaciers have turn into a haunting testomony to the results of local weather modify.

Christian Åslund, a Swedish photojournalist who performs with Greenpeace, collected some early shots of glaciers in Svalbard, Norway from the Norwegian Polar Institute, and juxtaposed them future to his individual shots of the exact same locations from 2002. The discrepancies ended up unbelievable. He’s working with the image sequence to encourage #MyClimateAction, a Nationwide Geographic campaign encouraging dialogue about local weather modify, and as a protest towards Norwegian oil providers drilling in the melting Arctic.

See each individual troubling comparison down below, and signal Conserve The Arctic’s petition towards Arctic oil here.

Extra details: Christian Åslund (h/t)

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund

Image credits: Christian Åslund