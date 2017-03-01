Programming might look like a skill best left to the young generation, but 81-yr-outdated Masako Wakamiya has proven that people of all ages can crack the code. As the designer and creator of Hinadan, an impressive and just one-of-a-kind app, the Japanese mover and shaker is undeniably competent in the artwork of fashionable technology.

Wakamiya acquired the ins and outs of programming as a result of a 6-thirty day period pc class. Immediately after finishing the study course and frequently consulting her teacher, she arrived up with the plan for Hinadan. A intelligent mix of hina, traditional Japanese Emperor and Empress dolls, and dan, or “tier,” the Hinadan app is intended to aid individuals in Japan as they prepare for Hinamatsuri, or Girls’ Working day. Celebrated on March 3, Girls’ Working day is a holiday recognised for its doll shows, which are carefully arranged on a collection of platforms. Recognizing that lots of people are unaware of the hinas’ proper placement, Wakamiya produced the app, which uses a quirky recreation to train buyers how to appropriately present their dolls.

Because generating the distinctive application, Wakamiya has frequently encouraged her fellow elders to familiarize by themselves with today’s technology, citing messaging services as equally a person-pleasant introductory action and as a way to continue to keep in touch with their young family members. All through an inspirational TEDx Communicate, Wakamiya concluded her speech by addressing the more mature viewers members. “Why don’t we take pleasure in the digital daily life?” she rhetorically questioned. “There are a large amount of pc classes about, so now is the time to do it! Your silver daily life will be enriched, and really energetic.”

You can obtain Wakamiya’s app from the Apple App store.

h/t: [Mashable, RocketNews24]

All photographs by means of TED Communicate and Apple until if not stated.