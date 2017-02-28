ninety nine-year-outdated Annie desired to get arrested prior to the finish of her lifetime, and her local police division was joyful to assist.

In accordance to an official Fb statement from the Nijmegen-Zuid police station, Annie was “briefly allowed” to sit in a mobile with mounted handcuffs right after officers picked her up from her home. Citizens who haven’t dedicated a criminal offense are commonly not permitted in cells, but a unusual exception was created for Annie. The joy on her confront sums up how the experience went.

Let’s hope the relaxation of Annie’s bucket list pans out this very well, given that this woman clearly likes to dwell on the wild aspect.

ninety nine-year-outdated Annie desired to get arrested prior to dying, so local police locked her up

She was authorized to sit handcuffed in a mobile for a couple of minutes right after having picked up at home

A unusual exception was created for Annie to go at the rear of bars, but it was truly worth it to see her smile

Let’s hope the relaxation of Annie’s bucket list goes very well, given that she clearly lives on the wild aspect