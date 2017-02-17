French photographer Marilyn Mugot longs for dépaysement. The phrase doesn’t have a immediate English translation some dictionaries outline it as “disorientation” or “a adjust in scenery,” but the artist describes it simply as “this feeling of staying much away from house.” And she found it in China. Mugot shoots immediately after dark simply because the light is “untamable.” When the moon will come up, she’s totally free and unbridled to wander the streets of metropolitan areas she doesn’t know. Sunset is a riddle she can’t address, especially in unfamiliar terrain like Chongqing and Guilin.

Far more information: Instagram (h/t: featureshoot)

Like DYT on FB: