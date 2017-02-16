Whenever this man casually crosses his legs, it appears that he evokes some bizarre darkish forces in just his cat. The pics capture the mad stare his feline has when it appears at the crossed-legged human.

Some persons have a idea that this cat has some thing against the form of the triangle established by the man’s legs – maybe the kitty thinks it’s the symbol of Illuminati or some thing. If which is the case, maybe we misinterpreted the total detail – probably the cat is on the facet of the good versus the evil and is protecting us from some crossed-legged danger.

No matter what it is that triggers such a reaction, the feline is absolutely sure to struggle again, by leaping straight in involving the owner’s legs and squeezing its tiny system involving them.

