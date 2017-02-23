Animals, zz,

A Shelter Has Been Trying To Find A Home For This Cat For Over A Year

Champas is a 5-year-old cat who can’t look to come across a dwelling. He’s been living at the Animal Welfare League Australia shelter in Sydney for above 433 days now and all he desires is a small enjoy.

“He’s not the variety of cat that any household could just take, but we know for positive there is somebody out there who he would make so content – we just require to come across them,” a shelter spokesperson informed BuzzFeed News.

Now, right after 436 days at the shelter in Kemps Creek, New South Wales, he has at last moved in with a “new dad” – Nathan – who discovered out about the cat via… a relative in Amsterdam.

