When Dan O’Grady, the truck driver, saw a tiny abandoned dog on the side of the highway, he straight away exited the freeway, hoping he would nonetheless obtain the pooch prior to some thing lousy took place. When Dan approached the stray Jack Russell terrier, he retained barking, then guide the gentleman into the woods as if striving to display some thing. This is when Dan found a white domestic rabbit sitting less than a bush. As soon as he grabbed the bunny, the doggie agreed to adhere to the gentleman into his auto. Dan named the two not likely friends Highway for the dog and Interstate for the rabbit.

The neighborhood rescue could take in Highway the dog, but they had to say no to the rabbit. The adorable duo was then forced to part approaches. The canine has already been adopted from a shelter in Georgia. In the meantime, Interstate the bunny is getting stronger each and every working day and is seeking for a loving forever dwelling.

“Who is aware of how extensive he and Highway had survived on their own in people woods,” wrote a spokesperson for Humane Culture of Summit County, a rescue wherever Interstate lives. “And what a fortunate rabbit that Highway refused to abandon him when help at last arrived!”

Extra facts: Humane Culture of Summit County | Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

