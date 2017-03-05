Just because you are not an A-list celeb does not signify you can’t seem like 1.

Former “Buffy the Vampire” star, Tom Lenk has taken to Instagram to show just that… kind of. The 39-year-old actor and comic, who performed negative boy Andrew Wells in the teen drama, in the ten-plus years given that wrapping “Buffy” has created a new passion, particularly a image sequence he’s titled “Lenk Lewks For Significantly less.” Tom shares his location-on-creations practically daily and retains on proving that any individual can rock red carpet style.

