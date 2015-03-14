Adventure Time by Doppledew (also known as Laura) is made from shrink film, permanent acrylic paints, brass rings and gold chain (with a clasp). It is infinitely cooler than any sort of cartoon inspired jewelry that we made while we were kids. In a way, this is a magnificent time to be both an adult and a fan of cartoons.

Etsy seller lyl393 makes clever use of the elongated characters on Adventure Time by showing them stretched as necklaces. The shapeshifting Jake is, of course, the most obvious choice.

They wrap around your neck like they are giving you a great big hug. And the most unique part about the super vibrant jewelry is that they are hand drawn on shrink film. It’s like fusing Adventure Time with your ’80s childhood.