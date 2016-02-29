Altered Books Transformed into Sea-Like Organisms by Barbara Wildenboer.

Barbara Wildernboar, a South African photographer and sculptor, creates a series of altered books that are visually reminiscent of organic, sea-like organisms.

Barbara Wildenboer has participated in several group exhibitions both nationally and internationally and had her 7th solo exhibition entitled Disjecta Membra at Amelia Johnson Contemporary in Hong Kong during April 2013. She is currently working on a body of work entitled The Lotus Eaters, which will open at The Reservoir at the Oliewenhuis Art Museum in Bloemfontein in 2014.

Barbara Wildenboer states the following about this project:

Although my work has strong ecological themes, I do not see myself as an activist for environmental change, nor is the body of work to be seen as a green campaign. It is rather a reflection on my personal response to climate and environmental issues that can often leave one feeling overwhelmed and distressed.

