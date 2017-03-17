Colourised images have supplied vivid new existence to Australia’s most notorious woman criminals of the early 1900’s which includes the fearsome London born razor-gang leader Matilda Devine.

Mrs Osbourne, site and details not known, about 1919:



This collection of expertly colourised pictures seems into the souls of their woman counterparts Down Less than, several of whom were being British immigrants. The pictures have been colourised Matt Loughrey of My Colourful Earlier from Westport, Eire.

Matilda Devine, 27 May perhaps 1925, had seventy nine convictions for prostitution similar offences which includes indecent language and offensive behaviour:



Alice Cooke at the Sydney Women’s Reformatory in 1922. By the time she was 24 Alice Cooke had created an extraordinary range of aliases and at the very least two husbands, and was convicted of bigamy and theft:



Barbara Turner, ten Oct 1921, Central Law enforcement Station, Sydney. Con woman Barbara Taylor Turner was recognized as a single of the greatest swindlers of the early 20th century, conning countless numbers of pounds out of nearby solicitors applying 6 aliases:



Ellen Kreigher, who had just been arrested and charged with murder, thirteen July 1923, Central Law enforcement Station, Sydney:



Alice Fisher, 23 May perhaps 1919, Condition Reformatory for Gals, Long Bay, NSW:



Thief Muriel Goldsmith, prison file range, 231LB, 29 Oct 1915. Condition Reformatory for Gals, Long Bay, NSW:



Vera Crichton at the Sydney Women’s Reformatory in 1924. Was arrested immediately after staying caught conspiring to procure a miscarriage:



Daphne Barker, 26 April 1923, likely at the Central Law enforcement Station, Sydney. Facts not known:



Valerie Lowe, 15 February 1922, Central Law enforcement Station, Sydney. Valerie Lowe was arrested in 1921 for breaking into an military warehouse and stealing boots and overcoats which were being value 29 pounds 3 shillings:

