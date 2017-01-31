Amazing New Close-Ups Display Saturn’s Rings At Double The Detail We’ve Ever Observed

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has entered its “ring-grazing” section as it approaches the planet’s icy orbiters. As aspect of its mission, the craft has transmitted images of the rings at 2 times the resolution that human beings have even been able to reach .ly (see total resolution shots here). Details as smaller as 550 meters, or a couple of hundred feet lesser than earth’s tallest setting up, are visible in the shots.

ht: digg

Saturn’s Outer B Ring:



Saturn’s A Ring:



A Density Wave In Saturn’s A Ring:



