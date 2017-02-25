Yigal Ozeri is an Israeli artist based mostly in New York City. He is acknowledged for significant-scale cinematic portraits of younger girls in landscapes. His is effective are photo-reasonable oil paintings.

Extra facts: Yigal Ozeri

Yigal Ozeri succinctly summarizes his present-day exercise as follows: “I paint girls in nature.”

Though he insists that his significant-scale, photorealistic paintings are “reality,” simply because they are based mostly on movies and photographs he requires of his subjects, his is effective are also infused with a Pre-Raphaelite feeling of fantasy, imagination, and ethereality.

Ozeri generally catches his woman protagonists in pensive, dreamy states, seeming to merge with their natural surroundings. In a sequence from 2010, he painted Lizzie Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, in a wintry Central Park, New York, rendering every single strand of her flowing chestnut hair, the abundant textures of her outfits, and the glint of daylight on her clear pores and skin with excellent clarity.