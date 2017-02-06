Amputee Gamer Receives Metal Equipment Solid Impressed Prosthetic Arm Finish With USB Port, Show, Flying Drone

This is James Youthful displaying the prosthetic arm Konami had crafted for him. The arm was encouraged by Massive Boss’s arm from Metal Equipment Solid V and incorporates USB ports for charging gadgets, a tiny check, lights, and even a flying drone mounted to the shoulder.

Additional information: Kotaku (ht: geekologie)

James can regulate the arm applying muscle mass indicators. He can shake your hand, he can choose up cash. A clever watch is embedded in the arm, it has USB ports to demand gadgets. It sounds incredible. This arm has changed his daily life, and it could alter the lives of some others. It price about $one hundred twenty,000 to make.











We’d appreciate to listen to your sights on this: