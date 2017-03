Two times the dimensions of a human head, with a twisted neck and eyeglasses reflective of a planet on pace, it is a strange bust in an oversized hat—and that doesn’t even begin to broach its topic. Holding his cigarette between his enamel, visual results artist Kevin Kirkpatrick’s oversized bust of Raoul Duke, Johnny Depp’s caricature of Hunter S. Thompson’s hero in Panic and Loathing in Las Vegas, is a intellect-melting sculptural feat.

Extra information: Kevin Kirkpatrick (h/t: creators)

Like DYT on FB: