An Artist Visualizes The Terrifying, Dystopian Metropolises Of Tomorrow

If you have never visualized dystopia, just search all over. Check out a mega farm in California, a system of h2o around an industrial plant, or merely stroll all over Manhattan and permit the fast evolving island for the prosperous, jet-placing class seep into your consciousness. If that does not do the trick, San Francisco-dependent artist Michael Kerbow is right here to get you on a tour of today’s dystopian milieu, and then extrapolate it all into a techno-induced long term.

Extra details: Michael Kerbow (ht: thecreatorsproject)

It’s a darkish and mesmerizing window into humanity’s around and distant futures. On a thematic level, it bargains variously with local climate improve, air pollution, in excess of-inhabitants, and humanity’s Icarus and Tower of Babel-like drive to produce new systems all towards perhaps some undefined and maybe even non-existent dream.





































