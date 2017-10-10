Humor, Funny Photos, Art Nude • Happy Brainy

photos, nude photos, erotic, sex, art nude, photography, pics, life, life hacks, hacks, life hack, self improvement, improvement, true, tips, life pro tips, pro tips, funny, funny photos

You are here: Home / Art / Andrey Poletaev Creates Masterpieces with a Ballpoint Pen

Andrey Poletaev Creates Masterpieces with a Ballpoint Pen

Andrey Poletaev is a self-taught artist who specializes in drawing with a ballpoint pen. He creates incredible art, technically complex and elaborated to the smallest detail. For one work the author spends up to 300 hours. By creating drawings, Andrey imposes 10 to 20 layers of monochrome ink.

Artist transform the ordinary ballpoint pen into a Cinderella of creativity. His numerous ink-on-paper drawings have transcended the static linearity of the ballpoint pen, creating works that are remarkable for their shading, nuance, and expression.

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 01

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 02

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 03

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 04

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 05

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 06

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 07

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 08

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 09

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 10

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 11

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 12

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 13

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 14

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 15

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 16

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 17

Andrey Poletaev Masterpieces Ballpoint Pen 18





Filed Under: Art

Leave a Reply