Andrey Poletaev Creates Masterpieces with a Ballpoint Pen

Andrey Poletaev is a self-taught artist who specializes in drawing with a ballpoint pen. He creates incredible art, technically complex and elaborated to the smallest detail. For one work the author spends up to 300 hours. By creating drawings, Andrey imposes 10 to 20 layers of monochrome ink.

Artist transform the ordinary ballpoint pen into a Cinderella of creativity. His numerous ink-on-paper drawings have transcended the static linearity of the ballpoint pen, creating works that are remarkable for their shading, nuance, and expression.









