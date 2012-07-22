Photography, Art, Design

Funny Photos, World, Photography, Art, Design

follow us on

Animal Portraits

The company founder Morten Koldby studied at the Danish School of photography and assisted a number of established commercial photographers for years prior to creating Morten Koldby Photography.

animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits

animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits animal-portraits

Morten Koldby

Comments

  1. Hey Egis,
    I am Currently undergoing my year 12 research project, and for my outcome I am doing a scientific magazine article based around zoology. I would like to request permission to use one of your animal portrait photos, the one of the Cheetah to be specific. If so could you please contact me through email.
    Thank You,
    Paul

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *