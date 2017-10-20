Animals that Nature Simply Forgot to Color

Some of the animals on this list are albinos, while others are simply members of rare white species. Whatever the case, mankind has been fascinated by such animals for ages. Some consider them to be sacred, and others – demonic.

Whether you find them strange, beautiful, ghostly or freakish, we hope you enjoy this collection of animals that nature simply forgot to color in.

1. Albino Hedgehog

Image credits: ~bex~

2. Albino Crow

Image credits: aberlin2009

3. Albino Zebra

Image credits: wikimedia.org

4. Albino Squirrel

Image credits: Badger Steve

5. Albino Kangaroo

Image credits: spen1972

6. Albino Hummingbird

Image credits: Marty Jones

7. Albino Gorilla

Image credits: Nature

8. Albino Humpback Whale

Image credits: imgur.com

9. Albino Alligator

Image credits: Travis S.

10. Albino Deer and Her Fawn

Image credits: jeanniepaul

11. Albino Sparrow

Image credits: dave and sue

12. Albino Softshell Turtle

Image credits: Steel Wool

13. Albino Echidna

Image credits: ACT Parks & Conservation Service

14. Albino Magpie

Image credits: brianhopper

15. White Tiger

Image credits: curiodities

16. White Kiwi

Image credits: scoop.co.nz

17. Albino Skunk

Image credits: zoochat.com

18. Albino Frog

Image credits: John A. Painter

19. Albino Moose

Image credits: imgur.com

20. White Peacock

Image credits: Stefan Willoughby

21. Albino Raccoon

Image credits: Brian Masters

22. Albino Snake

Image credits: mandapandapics

23. Albino Penguin

Image credits: wikimedia.org

24. Albino Camel

Image credits: au.ibtimes.com

25. Albino Lion

Image credits: Chad Cocking









