Animals that Nature Simply Forgot to Color
Some of the animals on this list are albinos, while others are simply members of rare white species. Whatever the case, mankind has been fascinated by such animals for ages. Some consider them to be sacred, and others – demonic.
Whether you find them strange, beautiful, ghostly or freakish, we hope you enjoy this collection of animals that nature simply forgot to color in.
1. Albino Hedgehog
Image credits: ~bex~
2. Albino Crow
Image credits: aberlin2009
3. Albino Zebra
Image credits: wikimedia.org
4. Albino Squirrel
Image credits: Badger Steve
5. Albino Kangaroo
Image credits: spen1972
6. Albino Hummingbird
Image credits: Marty Jones
7. Albino Gorilla
Image credits: Nature
8. Albino Humpback Whale
Image credits: imgur.com
9. Albino Alligator
Image credits: Travis S.
10. Albino Deer and Her Fawn
Image credits: jeanniepaul
11. Albino Sparrow
Image credits: dave and sue
12. Albino Softshell Turtle
Image credits: Steel Wool
13. Albino Echidna
Image credits: ACT Parks & Conservation Service
14. Albino Magpie
Image credits: brianhopper
15. White Tiger
Image credits: curiodities
16. White Kiwi
Image credits: scoop.co.nz
17. Albino Skunk
Image credits: zoochat.com
18. Albino Frog
Image credits: John A. Painter
19. Albino Moose
Image credits: imgur.com
20. White Peacock
Image credits: Stefan Willoughby
21. Albino Raccoon
Image credits: Brian Masters
22. Albino Snake
Image credits: mandapandapics
23. Albino Penguin
Image credits: wikimedia.org
24. Albino Camel
Image credits: au.ibtimes.com
25. Albino Lion
Image credits: Chad Cocking
