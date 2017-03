Having custom made couture to the streets, Monochome permits you to change any city grid at a scale of your alternative into a unique tank best, t-shirt, flare or pencil skirt. Making use of OpenStreetMap, the enterprise allows you find in between a black-on-white figure/floor representation or additional typically-gridded white-on-black map.

Far more info: Monochome (h/t: weburbanist)

Like DYT on FB: