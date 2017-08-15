Art Nude by Pavel Ryzhenkov - ню от Павел Рыженков

“I’m engaged in photography since 2008. I shoot mostly in the genre of art nude. I studied photography myself because I can learn by myself.

I think that the main thing in photography is a live person in the frame, everything else can be drawn, that’s why I chose portrait photography.

In photography I appreciate not only the result, but also the process of shooting: having a situation, trusting communication between the photographer and the model.

Belarus, Minsk. The cameras are Nikon D90, Nikon D700.” – Pavel Ryzhenkov

Павел Рыженков: “Занимаюсь фотографией с 2008 года. Снимаю преимущественно в жанре Ню. Обучался фотографии самостоятельно потому, что умею учиться сам.

Считаю, что в фотографии главное — живой человек в кадре, все остальное можно нарисовать, именно поэтому сделал выбор в пользу портретной съемки.

В фотографии ценю не только результат, но и сам процесс съемки: располагающую обстановку, доверительное общение между фотографом и моделью.

Беларусь, Минск. Камеры – Nikon D90, Nikon D700.”

Art Nude by Pavel Ryzhenkov: