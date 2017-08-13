Art Nude by Zachar Rise

“I am amateur photographer from Israel.. Before I bought my DSLR camera I used simple point-and-shot digital camera.

I liked to make pictures of my kids, someday I wanted to make studio-like photographs, but unfortunately there was no nice photo studio in our small city and I started building self-made studio at my home?s attic.

I have even made soft-boxes of industrial projectors) Very soon I understood that simple digital camera is not enough for me and I upgraded to more solid SLR; as well I have equipped my studio with real studio flashes.

In parallel I interested in woman portrait, and made some progress in this. Eventually ? today making woman portraits is my primary direction in photography.”

“I have been engaged in photography for more than 7 years. Due to circumstances, I shoot mostly in the home studio (as I work during the day, but in the evening it’s dark).

Favorite genres – female portrait and art nude.” – Zachar Rise

Zachar Rise: “Прежде всего — фотография для меня хобби, а не профессия, я этим не зарабатываю.

В данный момент снимаю на Canon 5d M2, и в основном 85 1.2, но пользуюсь и другими объективами.

Фотографией занимаюсь более 7-ми лет. В силу обстоятельств снимаю в основном в домашней студии (поскольку днем работаю, а вечером темно).

Любимые жанры — женский портрет и ню.”