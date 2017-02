Alexey Malina has portrayed the Seven Deadly Sins in a series of posters named Seven Sins. The black shapes bleed as the deception and dread of sin’s system evolves in one’s lifetime. Their stamina caves to lust, wrath, envy, greed, sloth, pride and gluttony. As the New Testament warns us, “flee from evil, cling to what is good” for the patterns that comply with the 7 only direct to loss of life.

