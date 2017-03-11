Johannesburg-primarily based artist Regardt van der Meulen continues to check out and exhibit the inherent fragility of the human entire body as a result of metal sculptures in a sequence titled Deconstructed. A lot like his past parts that seem to

drip and

unravel, his newest assortment of fractured forms presents a haunting however gorgeous seem at mortality.

Aptly titled Weathered, I Am Just The Parts, Fragmented, and Ephemeral, his most recent operates of art more comment on the inescapable decay and degradation of all human beings. Van der Meulen conveys this idea in various conceptually distinctive however stylistically sound ways.

In Weathered, a person appears to be falling apart just before our eyes the figure’s flesh has seemingly turned to leaves, which are remaining calmly carried off by a breeze. In both I am Just The Parts and Fragmented, the standing form’s body is mysteriously marred with various punctures, holes, and gaps. And, in Ephemeral, the subject’s skin is decomposing as roses inexplicably bloom from in its entire body.

See Regardt van der Meulen’s recent assortment of Deconstructed sculptures down below.

“Weathered”

“Weathered” (depth)

“Weathered” (depth)

“I Am Just the Pieces”

“I Am Just the Pieces” (distinctive angle)

“Fragmented”

“Fragmented” (distinctive angle)

“Fragmented” (depth)

“Ephemeral”

“Ephemeral” (depth)

“Ephemeral” (depth)

“Ephemeral” (depth)

As commonplace as bodily deterioration is within the portfolio of van der Meulen, it is not the only concept his startling sculptural works represent. In his apply exists an innate irony. The artist uses steel—”a medium which is generally involved with the perception of unmoving strength”—to craft every generation which, contrarily, conveys the sensitive and breakable mother nature of one’s body and, as the artist’s notes, interior self.

“The sculptures are metaphors for not only the vulnerability of one’s bodily entire body but also one’s psychological and mental state,” the artist explains. “I sculpted every figure in a way that makes the notion that they are incomplete, melting or remaining pulled apart, deconstructed by a power either from in or with no.”

All images via Regardt van der Meulen.