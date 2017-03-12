When picking out her issue subject, South Korean artist Me Kyeoung Lee foregoes the country’s jaw-dropping landscapes and eye-opening landmarks for lesser regarded gems: its tiny bodegas. Seemingly noticed on every single corner, these local outlets have inspired the artist with their simple yet appealing storefronts, characterised by distinctive façades, distinctive techniques of exhibit, and pleasant little gardens. In her collection of South Korean convenience retail outlet drawings, she captures the quaint attraction and understated charm of these markets.

In her collection of acrylic ink sketches, Lee employs a muted, pastel colour palette and fragile line operate to convey the whimsical character of the generally neglected establishments. By placing every single retail outlet versus a plain, white background, she draws notice to the particulars evident in every single scene, including small, stacked packing containers of fruits and veggies, propped-up brooms, parked bicycles, and potted vegetation. She also pays unique notice to every single shop owner’s obvious flavor in trees, whose foliage includes pale pink blossoms, green and golden leaves, and even ripe oranges.

South Korea’s corner shops could seem like an odd decision of issue subject, but, specified their prevalence (a placing 33,000 exist in South Korea right now) and diverse aesthetics, it is no ponder that Lee was drawn to them. The artist has been depicting these mini-marts for twenty decades now, and, even as an adult, can nevertheless keep in mind their essential job in her youth.

“There were not a lot of issues to see and play like these times,” she reminisces, “but there was a time when I was content to have a coin in my arms and run to a shop and hang out with good friends collected in front of it.” So a great deal more than simple shops, the very small establishments evidently have a exclusive area in this South Korean artist’s heart.

See some of Me Kyeoung Lee’s charming convenience retail outlet drawings beneath.



















Me Kyeoung Lee: Internet site | Artsy

h/t: [Innovative Increase]

All visuals via Me Kyeoung Lee.