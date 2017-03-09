Like several tattooists, South Korean artist Jiran is usually commissioned to make ink influenced by his clients’ beloved furry good friends. What sets Jiran’s animal-influenced art apart from the relaxation, having said that, is a highly imaginative and deeply unique approach to portraying animals, which is characterized by his quirky and cartoon-y fashion.

Showcasing daring, black strains and a minimum, mainly neutral-dependent shade palette, Jiran’s selection of commissioned pet tattoos is stylized still simple. The artist works from photos to comprehensive the depictions, which variety from silly still easy portraits to scenes rooted solely in fantasy—this includes two Chihuahuas hitching a trip on a giraffe’s neck, a conversing Corgi, and quite a few animals proudly holding plant-dependent props. No matter whether unadorned or compositionally crowded, Jiran’s cartoon-influenced pet tattoos showcase his understated talent and unbounded creativity.

Though their characteristically cute aesthetic is one particular rationale Jiran’s pet pieces are relished by tattoo fanatics and animal enthusiasts alike, his attention to depth has also gained everyone over. When put beside photos of their subjects, the completed works of art illustrate the artist’s knack for beautifully capturing each pet’s individuality. No matter whether it is a Shih Tzu’s different-colored eyes, a black-and-white cat’s unique markings, or a hound’s adorably asymmetrical experience, Jiran’s effort to personalize each and every portrayal is a testomony to the two his appreciate for the craft and his purr-spective on animals.

Scroll down for a selection of Jiran’s cutest cartoon-influenced pet tattoos.





























Jiran: Instagram

h/t: [Structure Taxi]

All images by means of Jiran.