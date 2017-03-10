Sometimes it is really challenging to comprehend and practical experience great art, so a person creative duo resolved to make enjoyable out of it. Artist Hank Schmidt in der Beek and photographer Fabian Schubert have been doing the job on a job, known as Und im Sommer tu ich malen (which translates “And in the Summertime I do paint”) which brings together pictures and painting, and is not only effectively executed but hilarious as effectively.

The strategy at the rear of the job is for the duo to check out scenic spots in which famed artists like Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, or Paul Cezanne painted their works. On the other hand, instead of replicating their proud works, Hank paints the sample of his shirt. Their job brings together conceptual and concrete art as effectively as plein air and portrait painting.

Almost everything started when the two of them fulfilled on a mountain hike. “He was with his medium format camera to choose some photos, me with some canvases and an easel to make some paintings,” Hank suggests. The effects of their humorous adventures all around Europe are an appreciation of the joy of creating art, but an acknowledgment that occasionally it is simply just pretentious as effectively.

Extra data: fabianschubert.com | artsy.com (h/t)

