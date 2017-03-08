Baghdad-dependent artist Othman Toma works by using multi-colored melting treats as a medium for his art, alternatively of standard paint. And it will work very well. In truth, to the untrained eye, his artworks appear to be painted with regular watercolors.

Toma paints all kinds of stuff using ice cream – lions, tigers, women’s faces, well-liked monuments, and much more. It is just great how he manages to get these kinds of a extensive array of colours with really several shades of the chilly dessert. All he requirements to do is access out into his freezer, and he’s completely ready to paint!