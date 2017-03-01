Hi world, my identify is Augustin Cross and I’m a London dependent Artist and Photographer. For the last 8 yrs I have delved into the medium of mild painting which, in small, is the art of drawing with lights. By employing lengthy exposure photography and various mild resources I wander below moonlight to each city and rural scenes, wherever I paint people, sculptural sorts, creatures and typefaces.

It is straightforward to presume that article manufacturing and editorial outcomes are concerned, when truly the imaginative natural beauty lies in the simple fact that the photographs are comprised of no photoshop, no enhancing and no trickery. Each and every continue to is the consequence of a single frame, straight out of the camera at exposures various between 2 seconds to 14 minutes…and it befuddles people.

I genuinely appreciate what I do. It is technological, performative, interactive and it evokes journey so my next mission is to introduce myself and my acquire on the accurate art of mild painting to your workforce, to the world and to the wonderful people that live in it. I mean, Picasso did it so it ought to be rather interesting.

Anyway, listed here is a assortment of my travels and some of the stuff I generate together the way… London sequence coming next! Hope you appreciate!

More facts: Instagram

Scotland – Hoot Hoot

Thats ME!

Boston Rooftop Chinwag

France Area Tunnel

Moonlit Area Jam, France

Howdy neighbours – London

(Light)Saber tooth Kitty – London

Marrakesh – Lone Wolf

Rotterdam – Canal Loop

Rotterdam – Pontoon Loop